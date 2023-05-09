Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad President’s husband, brother conferred with silk

FLASHBACK: President Christine Kangaloo holds her husband Kerwyn Garcia’s hand during her inauguration ceremony at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK
(Trinidad Express) President Christine Kangaloo has conferred senior counsel “silk” to 17 attorneys including her husband Kerwyn Garcia and brother Colin Kangaloo.

Among the recipients were Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore- Paul and Independent Senator Anthony Vieira.

Two heads of State boards also received silk – Michael Quamina, chairman of Trinidad and Tobago Petroleum Holdings Ltd, Heritage and vice chairman of Caribbean Airlines and Terrence Bharath, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angostura Holdings Ltd.

 

The ceremony took place at President’s House, St Ann’s.

In attendance was Acting Chief Justice Allan Mendonca and Attorney General Reginald Armour.

 

The “silk” attorneys also had their spouses and relatives present at the ceremony.

SILK AWARDEES

1. Terrence Bharrath

2. Ronnie Bissessar

3. Rishi Dass

4. Ida Eversley

5. Kerwyn Garcia

 

6. John Heath

7. Joan Honore Paul

8. Colin Kangaloo

9. Larry Lalla

10. Lesley Ann Lucky- Samaroo

11. Jason Mootoo

12. Rajiv Persad

13. Michael Quamina

14. Ravi Rajcoomer

15. Dipnarine Rampersad

16. Bernard Shephard

17. Anthony Vieira

