Guyana’s Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, last week met with Suriname’s Director of Sport, Gordon Touw Ngie Tjouw and Viviane Tchung Ming, head of the cooperation department of French Guiana to discuss the staging of this year’s Inter Guiana Games billed for Suriname.

The meeting took place in Paramaribo.

Last year at the meet held in Guyana, over 400 athletes from the three Guianas participated in a number of sports disciplines which symbolizes unity.