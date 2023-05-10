Garment centre commissioned at Mahdia

A garment centre, equipped with 30 sewing machines that can work both with electricity and manually, was yesterday opened in the mining town of Mahdia, Region Eight and it is hoped that residents will now have the opportunity to learn a new life skill.

According to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) the first batch of 30 people commenced training yesterday and will undergo a strategically crafted programme, for the next two weeks.

It is envisioned that with the certificate training, residents from Mahdia and other surrounding communities will be able to purchase school uniforms right in their villages.