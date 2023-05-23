Mahdia residents graduate from garment programme

The first batch of twenty-three residents in and around the mining town of Mahdia that started the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ garment construction programme on May 9 graduated on Saturday.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, at the graduation the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, who spoke at the ceremony, restated the government’s commitment to empowering persons in the hinterland. “The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs continues to deliver across the hinterland, to ensure that our hinterland youths, no matter where they come from, whether it’s Mahdia, Princeville, Micobie, whether it’s Santa Rosa or Wowetta, Rupertee or even Parabara, they are all having an opportunity that they otherwise may very well have not been able to obtain on their own. We are very pleased as a government, as a ministry to support the young people, the women, the males to engage in meaningful activities, building their capacities, improving their capabilities of doing and making things happen.”