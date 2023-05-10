Goes Fortuin man dies after crashing into culvert

Police in Region Three are investigating a fatal crash which occurred at about 22:30 hours on 7th May, 2023 on the Versailles Public Road, West Bank Demerara, that caused the death of 32-year-old Krishnadat Lochan of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara.

According to reports, Lochan was driving motorcar PVV 2319, with two male occupants. The vehicle was proceeding south along the road, allegedly at a fast rate, and Lochan reportedly lost control and collided with a culvert on the western side of the road.

As a result, the motorcar toppled into the nearby trench.