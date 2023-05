A 34-year-old construction worker of Nelson Street Mocha, East Bank Demerara, was remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court charged with malicious damage to property.

Joseph Smith was accused of damaging a white Toyota Corolla motorcar, property of 19-year-old Julian Lord of Nelson Street, Mocha.

Smith pleaded not guilty, but was remanded to prison by Magistrate Scarce. The matter has been adjourned to May 29th for sentencing.