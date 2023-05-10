MPs benefit from legislative forum

Members of Parliament from both the government and opposition were recently exposed to experiences on stronger legislative practices from US retired Congressional Representatives David Price and Erik Paulsen and former deputy chief of staff and District Director Karen Glaser.

The members of parliament were a part of the International Republican Institute (IRI) forum hosted from May 2 to 3.

A release from the IRI said that in her opening remarks at the first session, US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch said, “It is truly my sincere hope that everyone participating will come together to exchange ideas and possible solutions, not only with the former congressmen and professional chief of staff, but also with the government as a representative parliamentary institution that speaks for all Guyanese citizens.”