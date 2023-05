Tuschen family in dire straits to get new home, other assistance – First Lady

First Lady Arya Ali has promised a new home to a Tuschen family, who have been living in deplorable conditions for several years.

Ali said that the home will be completed and semi-furnished within the next six to eight weeks.

In a post on her Facebook page on Monday, the First Lady said that she had visited the family along with several government officials including Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall.