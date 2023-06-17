First Lady hands over house to Tuschen family

A family of four from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), yesterday received the keys to their new home in keeping with a commitment made by First Lady Arya Ali.

Six weeks earlier, the First Lady visited the Ward family at their home which was in a deplorable state.

A release from the Office of the First Lady said that seventy-five-year-old Vibert Ward was diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago and has been bedridden since. His wife, Dolly Ward, provides round-the-clock care to him, in addition to having to care for their two teenage daughters.