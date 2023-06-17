Guyana News

First Lady hands over house to Tuschen family

First Lady Arya Ali and her son with the Tuschen family in front of the new house (Office of the First Lady photo)
A family of four from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), yesterday received the keys to their new home in keeping with a commitment made by First Lady Arya Ali.

Six weeks earlier, the First Lady visited the Ward family at their home which was in a deplorable state.  

A release from the Office of the First Lady said that seventy-five-year-old Vibert Ward was diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago and has been bedridden since. His wife, Dolly Ward, provides round-the-clock care to him, in addition to having to care for their two teenage daughters.

