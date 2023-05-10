Archer to focus on ‘rest and rehabilitation’ after latest fitness setback

LONDON, CMC – Barbados-born England speedster Jofra Archer has cut short his stint in the Indian Premier League to focus on “rest and rehabilitation”, following recent elbow surgery.

The 28-year-old, who managed only five matches for Mumbai Indians, is expected to return to the United Kingdom this week where he will come under the care of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s medical team.

“Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery,” the ECB said in a statement.

“However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging.

“Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery.”

Archer’s withdrawal is not entirely surprising since Mumbai recently drafted in England teammate Chris Jordan as cover, with doubt swirling over the paceman’s fitness.

After featuring in Mumbai’s season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Archer missed a cluster of games, with reports indicating he travelled to Belgium to see a specialist after experiencing discomfort in his elbow.

He subsequently returned to the Mumbai lineup but struggled to make an impact in the franchise’s last four games, taking only two wickets.

The latest development also places in jeopardy Archer’s hopes of playing in the Ashes starting next month in England.

He has not played a Test in two years owing to injury which only saw him return to international white-ball cricket in March this year following an extended break.