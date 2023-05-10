Hard lengths’ key to success, says debutant Gordon

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Debutant seamer Allison Gordon said bowling “hard lengths” was key to her four-wicket haul for Barbados in their first round victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

The 24-year-old helped dismantle the Trinidadians with a spell of four for 36, leg-spinner Keila Elliott (4-40) also finishing with a four-wicket haul to help send the inning crashing to 161 all out in the 44th over at Warner Park on Monday.

“I just tried to bowl the ball hard lengths, attack the stumps and [continue] to bowl correct lines and lengths,” said the Player-of-the-Match.

“Once you hit the correct lengths, you [were] getting the batters in trouble but once I [got] too full I got punished, so I had to hit the correct lengths to ensure that I bowled successfully.”

Shunelle Sawh top-scored with 68 off 113 deliveries to hold the innings together for T&T, while West Indies batting star Britney Cooper struck 32 in the middle order to provide support.

The pair put on 60 for the fourth wicket after Gordon snatched the first three wickets to send T&T tumbling to 27 for three in the 12th over.

“I’m very elated. I am happy that I got the opportunity and made the most of it, to be quite honest,” Gordon said.

Barbados easily chased down the target in the 39th over to win by six wickets, West Indies all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne top-scoring with 48 not out off 51 balls.

The reigning champions will take on Guyana in their second round match on Wednesday at Conaree.