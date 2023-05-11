New oil vessel Errea Wittu being constructed for Urau project

Following ExxonMobil’s US$12.7 billion Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Uaru project in the offshore Stabroek Block, the company constructing the Floating Production Storage and Offshore (FPSO) vessel to be used for it announced that it will proceed with engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI).

FPSO builder MODEC said that the vessel, named Errea Wittu – from the indigenous Warrau and meaning abundance – will be the first it has made for this country, but the 18th delivered by MODEC for use in South America.

“Uaru is a significant addition to MODEC’s portfolio and it covers the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation of the FPSO. MODEC will also provide ExxonMobil with operations and maintenance service of the FPSO for 10 years from its first oil production,” the company said in a statement on Monday.