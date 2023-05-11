New Trafficking in Persons Bill unanimously passed

In another rare moment of consensus, the government and the opposition voted unanimously yesterday to pass the Trafficking in Persons Bill 2023, following its second reading in the National Assembly.

The new bill, No. 6 of 2023, was first introduced by Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud on April 24 and debated and passed yesterday.

According to the bill’s explanatory memorandum, the new bill repeals and replaces the Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act of 2005 to provide more comprehensive measures to combat trafficking in persons synonymous with international best practices and changing socio-political needs. It provides measures to protect the rights of individuals and prevent and combat trafficking of persons within or across the borders of Guyana. The object of the Bill is to prescribe measures to combat trafficking in persons including children.