New TIP bill will need energy, support to succeed – Persaud

Going forward, the Trafficking in Persons Bill 2023, will require the same energy and unanimous support it received during its passage in Parliament if it is to succeed, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud has said.

Described as a modern and progressive piece of legislation aimed at countering trafficking in persons, which remains a heinous crime, the bill was passed with the support of the opposition in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

“It will require the unanimous effort as we cohesively, as a people, work to ensure trafficking in persons does not remain something that is unrecognised and unreported…,” Persaud said.