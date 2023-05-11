Three shot at Fairfield over land dispute

An age-old, unresolved land issue resulted in a shooting incident yester-day afternoon at Fairfield in Region Two, which left three people injured, while the shooter was taken into police custody.

Roopchand Maraj, his son Satthan Maraj and his daughter-in-law Rajkumarie Ragoobar of Leguan were shot and had to seek medical attention, this newspaper has learned.

According to Roopchand Maraj, he went to Fairfield where he had several pieces of equip-ment parked, along with his son and his daughter-in-law. Roopchand Maraj is a contractor and has projects ongoing in Region Two.