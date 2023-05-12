Contractor arrested, weapons seized after shooting incident at Fairfield

A Fairfield, Essequibo Coast contractor, who was live streamed shooting at people and allegedly injuring them has been arrested and the police have seized his licensed firearms.

Police Commander of Regional Division 2 Khemraj Shivbaran said that Fawaz Bacchus, 40, was taken into custody following the incident which occurred on Wednesday around 14:00 hrs and resulted in four people sustaining injuries.

According to reports, contractor Satroham Maraj, 37; his brother Jadonauth Maraj, 34, who is a rice farmer; their father Roopchand Maraj, 63, who is also a contractor, and Rajkumarie Ragoobar, 33, were at Fairfield, Essequibo Coast on a dam which runs in an east to west direction.