Trinidad woman charged over husband’s death

(Trinidad Express) ALISHA Hosein, whose husband Ganesh Deopersad was murdered at his Tortuga home in March, faced a Couva magistrate yesterday in relation to the gardener’s death.

She was denied bail on the charge of manslaughter.

Hosein appeared before magistrate Alexander Prince who remanded her into custody. Prosecutor Sgt Kubir-Garcia was involved in the court matter and Hosein was represented by attorney Shalini Sankar.

Hosein, who was charged by constable Bernard, was advised by Prince of her right to apply to a judge for bail.

The mother of one will next face the court on June 7.

Hosein was first detained a day after Deopersad’s funeral, which she attended, but was subsequently released.

Deopersad, who was also a mechanical engineer, was shot and killed after gunmen stormed his home at Cocoyac Trace, Tortuga, shortly after mid-day on March 14. Deopersad, who was asleep, having returned from his garden, was killed in his bed.

Gardener Alex Lewis, of Claxton Bay, faced the court two weeks later charged with Deopersad’s murder.