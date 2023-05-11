Braithwaite on course to retain regional individual shooting title

Guyanese marksman Lennox Braithwaite is on course to retain the West Indies Individual shooting title although he trailed Canadian Geoff Woodman by three points at the end of two days of competition at the West Indies Fullbore Rifle Shooting Championships being held at the Crabbs Rifle and Pistol Ranges in Antigua/Barbuda.

After six events, Braithwaite has recorded 309 points with 23 V-Bulls trailing the Canadian Woodman who has amassed 312 points with 34 V-bulls.

On day one Monday, Braithwaite shooting in the Master Class recorded 30.1 at 300 yards, 74.5 at 500 and 48.4 at 600 yards. Yesterday the Guyanese sharpshooter shot 74.7 at 300, 49.4 at 500 and 43.2 at 600 yards.