WI to tour UAE for historic ODI series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies will clash with United Arab Emirates in Sharjah next month in a three-match One-Day International series which will serve as preparation for their campaign in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

The day-night series will run from June 5-9 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the qualifiers set to bowl off in Zimbabwe just over a week later.

“This is our first ever bilateral tour against the UAE and we are pleased to have agreed this historic three-match ODI Series, as it will provide a good opportunity for our players to get some preparation ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers,” said Cricket West Indies’ director of cricket, Jimmy Adams.

“It will also allow those players not going to Zimbabwe to get some valuable experience at the international level in foreign conditions, which would be hugely beneficial to their growth and development. “We are happy to work closely with the ECB (Emirates Cricket Board) to arrange the three matches and we see this as a partnership which can grow in the future.”

West Indies are one of the highest ranked sides featuring in the ICC qualifiers at ninth, eighth-ranked Sri Lanka also involved in the tournament which will determine the two final spots for the World Cup showpiece in India in October.

UAE are among the 10 teams participating in the qualifiers and ECB general secretary, Mubashshir Usmani, said the series against West Indies would be ideal preparation for his side.

“We are delighted to host a former World Champion side like the West Indies ahead of the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe,” Usmani said.

“In recent months, our team has produced some sensational performances in the ODI format which have helped raise UAE cricket’s profile.

“Our qualification for the tournament in Zimbabwe is a testament of our recent achievements. We want to ensure we provide the best possible preparation to our team and this series will most certainly help in achieving the goal.

“We look forward to welcoming the West Indian team. We want to thank Cricket West Indies for their continuous support towards cricket development in the UAE.”

The tour will mark only the second ODI series for West Indies this year, the first – a three-match series in South Africa last March – ending in a 1-1 draw.