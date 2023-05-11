Sports

Alli to clash with Zion Hickerson

—Junior national squash championships

The Woodpecker Trophy and Sport Junior National Squash championships continue this evening with 12 matches at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street.

There will be matches in the Boys Under-15, Boys Under-17, Boys Under-19 and Girls Under-15.

In the two Under-15 matches slated for 17:00 hours, Richard Rodrigues will clash with Justin Godberdhan while Blake Edwards will do battle with Nikolas Sawh on Courts 1 and 2 respectively. The other match at 17:00 hours will be an Under-17 clash between Louis DaSilva and Demetri Lowe on Court 3.

