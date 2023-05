In their second match of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Super50 tournament, Guyana suffered a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Barbados Women yesterday at Conaree Sports Club.

Batting first, Guyana bettered their score in the opening match of 79 by reaching 121 all out in 34.3 overs. Barbados needed just 17.1 overs to mow down the target, losing one wicket along the way.

After being reduced to 30 for three, Shemaine Campbelle kept Guyana afloat with a 32-run stand with Katana Mentore.