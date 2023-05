The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001.

They just need one more victory.

The Sixers will look to eliminate the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals today in Philadelphia. The Sixers took a 3-2 series lead with a 115-103 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday in Boston. Joel Embiid led the way 33 points despite nagging knee soreness, and Tyrese Maxey added 30.