With Guyana’s long sought-after positive international exposure having been provided with an unprecedented shot in the arm on account of the country’s ‘world class’ oil find, attention has, in recent years, been focused on ‘piggy-backing on the oil and gas industry to draw attention to some of the country’s other worthwhile resources. Contextually, government now appears to be seeking to press the country’s high global profile into service to help focus visitor attention on a potentially lucrative but long – debilitated tourism industry, the value of which had been compromised by external criticisms of the country, as a whole, that had kept potential visitors away.
Costa Rica ministerial visit seeks to raise hopes for ‘top shelf local tourism sector
