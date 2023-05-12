By Brooke Glasford

The Fashioning Change column was birthed by my interest at the cross sections of the creative industries, business and technology; and it will continue there because with every passing year that sweet spot only gets more interesting to me. In the throes of International month of women, I came acorss a woman who is at the precipice of business, technology and the arts, and is burning a path that is so incredibly interesting you can’t look away.

To preface this feature we must talk about the overarching effect that the creative industries—in this case visual arts—has on culture. I believe that Guyanese by nature, are a very creative, innovative people, and that pairing births a resourcefulness that can be seen across the nation. What we often lack, are opportunities to monetize and expose our ingenuity—so it is always amazing to me when I see people apply new tactics in old industries to get unimaginable results.