In pursuit of the realization of its economic ambition of transforming itself into a world class oil-producing country, Suriname, Guyana’s neighbour to the east has secured recent agreements with Middle East oil giant, Qatar, which will see the realization of two Production Sharing Agreements between the two countries. The Agreements pertain to Blocks 6 and 8 offshore Suriname and follows successful bids in the two blocks first made public back in June 2021. Information released on the Agreement states that “QatarEnergy will own a 20% working interest in both blocks, where licensing of the new 3D seismic and associated exploration activities are planned.” The disclosure indicates that the remaining working interest “is shared equally between TotalEnergies (Operator) and Staatsolie’s affiliate, Paradise Oil Company.”
Suriname, Qatar ‘ink’ oil blocks Agreement
