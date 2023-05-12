Georgetown flooded yet again

By Subhana Shiwmangal

Heavy rainfall, compounded by blocked drainage canals, caused several areas in Georgetown to flood yesterday morning.

Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore told Stabroek News yesterday that some of the areas which were previously largely unaffected by flooding were now being affected. One of those areas, he said, was Campbellville. Based on research into the cause of flooding in Georgetown, he said, he found construction waste in Lamaha Street and along Vlissingen Road to be a contributory factor.

Mentore explained that contractors on Lamaha Street had blocked the major exit point by leaving casting materials in the area leading to the culvert. As such, he said, the water was unable to drain. Some of the blocked exit points included those at Vlissingen Road, Republic Street, and De Abreu Street. Mentore said he had to send someone into the drains to remove the casting materials.