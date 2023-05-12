The EPA appeal brings the PPP/C campaign pledges into sharp relief

Dear Editor,

In its shameful and anti-national appeal to Justice Sandil Kissoon’s fearless and powerful ruling against the EPA for its breach of duty and failure to enforce clauses in the Permit issued to ESSO governing oil extraction, the EPA has argued that the Permit is a mere contract between the parties, and exceeds the boundaries of the EP Act… (‘EPA files appeal against Exxon insurance ruling,’ SN, May 10, 2023). This statement is nothing short of outrageous and brings into sharp focus the conduct of President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo regarding their pre-elections promise to renegotiate the Oil Contract if elected.

Now ensconced in office and seemingly intoxicated with the newfound oil wealth, this duo have cited “contract sanctity” as the reason for the inability to honour their earlier pledges. By their reasoning, contract sanctity applies only to the Oil Contract and not the Permit allowing for oil extraction! This double standard clearly exposes the hypocrisy and duplicity of the government and its leaders.

Permit me to extend congratulations firstly to former EPA Head, Dr. Vincent Adams on whose insistence the clause requiring full parent company guarantee for all claims and liabilities arising from oil extraction in the deep blue sea is embedded in the Permit. ExxonMobil is drilling through ~2,000 metres of water (>1 mile) and ~3,700 metres (> 2 miles) of rock. Among the other patriots who deserve praise for agitating for better terms in relation to EXXON’s exploitation of Guyana’s petroleum resources are Kaieteur News, Stabroek News, Dr. Glenn Lall, GHK Lall, the Oil and Gas Governance Network (OGGN), Red Thread, Ray Daggers, Simone Mangal, Elizabeth Deane-Hughes, Vanda Radzik, and Danuta Radzik, to name a few.

For their noble and courageous court action against the EPA for its gross dereliction of duty the nation owes a debt of gratitude to TIGI’s President, Mr. Frederick Collins, co-litigant, Mr. Godfrey Whyte, Ms. Melinda Janki and the other attorneys who prosecuted the matter. Finally, for his aforementioned landmark ruling, Justice Sandil Kissoon has secured his place in Guyana’s – and Caribbean – history. The courage, integrity, and scholarship inherent in his ruling and his fearlessness in standing up for Guyana against a behemoth, will ensure that he will be respected for generations to come.

Sincerely,

Ronald Bulkan