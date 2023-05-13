Speaker says oil spill insurance motion was sub judice

Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir says that on Wednesday he disallowed a request for urgent consideration of a motion on oil spill insurance from APNU+AFC’s Member of Parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul as the request was sub judice.

In a press release published in yesterday’s Stabroek News, Nadir said that the “matter did not qualify as a definite matter of urgent importance” as it was sub judice. The Speaker clarified that he had previously ruled such matters as sub judice “if a judge is assigned to the case, a date is given and the case has reached a stage of evidence before the court.”