Miner found dead at Sands Landing

Police in Region Seven are investigating the death of a 54-year-old pitman, who allegedly suffered a seizure at 147 km Sands Landings, Buck Hall, Cuyuni River, on Thursday.

Dead is 54 year-old Anthony (only name given) of Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

The police report stated that the deceased was found lying on his back, clad in a dark-coloured t-shirt and blue and white checkered pants. Bruises were observed on his lower back, ears, and head. According to report, the man suffered from epilepsy and had been experiencing episodes of seizures.

Additionally, the pitman ‘broke crew’ and left the Sands Backdam due to a seizure attack and went to Sands Landing, where he sat on a bench in front of a shop. Afterwards, another crew member left Sands Backdam and was walking on the Sands Landing when he observed the now-deceased man lying motionless on the ground. As a result, he contacted the police.

The body was escorted to Aranka Police Station and then transported to Bartica. Investigations are ongoing.