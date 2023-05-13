Takutu Bridge body identified

The body that was discovered under the Takutu Bridge that links Guyana and Brazil has been identified as that of 17 year-old Geraldson Joseph.

According to a police report, Loriana Joseph, a 24 year-old domestic worker of Lethem, Central Rupununi, identified the body as that of her brother.

Loriana related that while her brother is from the Rupununi, he lived somewhere in Bonfim, Brazil before his death. She added that he was last seen “alive and well” during last month at the annual rodeo activities.

On Wednesday, at about 16:00 hours, police from Regional Division #9 found Geraldson’s body underneath the Takutu Bridge. The body was in a sitting position with the hands, feet and neck tied. Marks of violence were observed on the right knee and neck.