Correction 

In its editorial of May 7, 2023 Stabroek News stated that Minister of Public Affairs Kwame McCoy addressing members of the press on World Freedom Day on May 3rd indicated that a separate association which would advocate for the rights of the press would be established.

Minister McCoy has since contacted Stabroek News to say that he was misreported as his “point was that ‘even if’ another association was established, there is space in our democracy and society for any amount of organisations (that) can be established representing the same cause”.

After a review of the two transcripts of his presentations on May 3rd, Stabroek News accepts the Minister’s version of the remarks and apologises to him for any inconvenience caused.