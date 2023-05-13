Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major commits to putting MVP ring fiasco to rest

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) General Secretary, Ian Alves, has confirmed that the entity has officially written the Kashif & Shanghai Organization in an effort to remedy the ongoing issue surrounding the Most Valuable Player (MVP) ring that was awarded to Colin Nelson at the 2021 Super-16 Championship, said to be valued less than $80,000.

“We wrote the K&S [Kashif & Shanghai Organization] and they had responded and when they did, we wrote them again based on their response, and that is the situation. The reason we wrote them was in an effort to remedy the situation.

We wrote them before they contacted us, we initiated it,” Alves disclosed