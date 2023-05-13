One Guyana President’s Cup workers not paid since January

One Guyana President’s Cup Football Championship successfully concluded its first run-off on January 1, however, to date, service providers and workers attached to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) are still to be remunerated.

This was confirmed by a source close to the federation who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the source, the workers attached to the competition and who fell under the auspices of the GFF, have not been paid for their services despite the event, staged in honour of President Irfaan Ali, ending months prior.