GFF/KFC Elite League kicks off this evening

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Guyana has partnered with the Guyana Football Federation to stage the fifth season of the Elite League, donating $10M towards the championship which is penciled in to commence this evening at the Eve Leary ground.

Speaking at a press conference held at the entity’s MovieTowne location in Turkeyen, GFF President Wayne Forde said, “KFC Guyana and the Guyana Football Federation has had a longstanding partnership that started way back in 2018 when we did the first KFC under-20 National Development League. Ever since then, we have collaborated on many projects, most recent is the One Guyana Cup that concluded on the 1st of January this year. We’re now taking a new journey in a new product that we have both agreed we would work hand in hand to build over the next couple of years.”