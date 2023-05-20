Guyana Beverage Inc., partners with GFF for Elite League

The Guyana Beverage Incorporated under its Fruta brand, has thrown its financial support behind the fifth season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League by becoming the official soft drink, juice, and water provider for the competition.

This was confirmed by an official release from the federation.

GFF President Wayne Forde said, “We are very happy to welcome Guyana Beverages Inc. to the community of partners who have stepped forward to contribute generously to the successful staging of Season Five of the KFC Elite League. GBI has a long history in the development of football. Over the years, they have made significant investment in grassroots programmes, community football activities, and international fixtures.”