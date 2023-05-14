Bean bags, black beads and cord, boats

If only we could truly enter into the reservoir of an artist’s imagination, what an experience that would be. Sometimes, I look at artwork and ask myself how did s/he get here? What did they read, see, or otherwise imbibe to come to the point of the work presented before me? No, I don’t refer to substances to alter consciousness. I wonder about the imbibing that happens through mind-altering conversations and synergetic associations with humans and other forms of life and how these could have triggered such delightfully unexpected expressions that are generously offered up for us to experience. I ponder about their dreams and unconscious selves. I wonder about the source of the work and the occasional full-blown spectacle that is the art.