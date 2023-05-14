I love rice. There is so much you can do with it. And many ways to have it. Rice is satisfying and filling, and perhaps one of the best features of rice is that it easily takes on the flavour of whatever it is cooked in or with. Let’s not forget how good rice is with whatever it is mixed too – butter that melts and coats the grains, luxurious ghee, or a drizzle of oil with a light sprinkling of salt accompanied by chopped raw, hot pepper to make oil and rice.

Even if we don’t eat rice all week, come weekend, rice is a part of the Sunday lunch menu. There are times when we think of different ways to prepare rice for the weekend meal other than the usual – rice and peas, Mexican (Spanish) rice, fried rice, vegetable rice etc. I have no doubt that you have perhaps had a rice salad before. However, I encourage you to try this Herbed Rice Salad. It is light, fresh, fragrant, and delicious on its own, or accompanied by whatever you choose to serve with it. Do not let the word salad fool you into thinking of this as merely something to take a little of on your plate, this dish works as the main starch in your meal.