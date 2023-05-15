SBF fined $300,000 for importing and selling fuel without licence

Local fuel company, SBF International Inc was last week fined $300,000 by the court for its wholesale selling of petroleum and petroleum products without having the requisite licences back in 2020 and it has until June 30th to pay or have one of its directors imprisoned for three months.

The Guyana Energy Agency, in a press release, stated that on May 11, 2023 Magistrate Rondel Weever found SBF International Inc. guilty of the offence of conducting the business of a wholesaler of petroleum and petroleum products without authority to do so under a wholesale or and importing wholesale licence contrary to Regulation 4 (1) (c) Petroleum and Petroleum Products Regulations 2014.