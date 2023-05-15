Dear Editor,

I have read many negative comments surrounding the usage of the electric bikes. One was news from the Traffic Dept. for riders to have a valid motorcycle license and recently Min. Nandlall planning to enact laws in parliament to control its usage all towards road safety and proper rules for riders and the other road users. I am aware of the misuse of these e-bikes, e.g. children riding, no lights, non-observance of traffic regulation, etc.etc. My letter is more to ask the government to take a matured look at the e-bike usage and not disrupting the livelihood of our Guyanese brothers and sister.

The e-bike has become a Guyanese tradition- it is an uplifting of our living standard. People feel proud to own one. Some families have 3-4 ebikes as it has replaced bicycle. Females use them to take children to and from school, to go on errands, to go to the market. Poor Guyanese use it to ride and sell, to go to work etc. On any given day, we see them using more than 200

e-bikes. Husbands get a break because wives can assist because a motorcycle is tougher to use and they require a license. Please do not disturb our people’s lives. Think before you disrupt on people’s lives. Think before you act, Mr. Nandlall, please.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)