Kiddies furniture donated in Region One

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Food For The Poor (Guy) Inc donated thirty sets of kiddies furniture to the Department of Education, Region One.

Two ceremonies were held at the Barabina Nursery and Mabaruma Nursery, a release from the organisation said.

From this initiative a total of six schools will benefit from the furniture – Mabaruma Nursery, Wauna Nursery, Hobadeia Primary School Nursery Department, Blackwater Nursery, Barabina Nursery and St. Dominic’s Nursery. The release said that 120 pupils will benefit.

Acting Regional Education Officer Cliva Joseph said that with the nursery population increasing daily, space in the classroom was becoming an issue.

Headteacher of Mabaruma Nursery Alisa Campbell and Senior Mistress of Barabina Nursery Lin Hernandez also expressed gratitude.