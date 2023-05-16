Major work expected later this year on road to CJIA – Edghill

A US multimillion-dollar project to transform the East Bank of Demerara Public Road into a four-lane, fully-lit thoroughfare all the way to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri is expected to begin this year, according to Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill.

Tenders for the supervision of the project were opened last Wednesday with the design and build aspect to be closed in July.

Three companies, ALYA Construtora S.A. of Brazil; China Road and Bridge Corporation and China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co. Ltd (CRCCCL) out of China; and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co. Ltd. (CRBG) also out of China, have all been prequalified to bid for the project.