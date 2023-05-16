Caricom foreign ministers meet in Jamaica from today

(Trinidad Guardian) Foreign ministers of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will meet in Jamaica from today to review regional foreign policy and community governance matters.

The two-day meeting will be chaired by Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith.

This 26th Meeting of the CARICOM Council Foreign and Community Relations will tackle a packed agenda including relations with India, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Cuba, and bilateral relations engagements CARICOM and the USA, Africa, Dominica Republic, and the Central America Integration System (SICA).

The ministers will also discuss the situation in Haiti, and matters pertaining to the United Nations (UN) including UN Security Council Reform and CARICOM’s engagement in the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent.