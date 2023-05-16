Dear Editor,
It took a while, but at last some positive moves on E-bikes in the course of regularising its use and usage on the roadways. The users of these bikes will now have to follow the rules and regulations governing motorcyclists including documentation among them registration and licence. Further persons under the age of sixteen are prohibited from using the E-bikes and both user and pillion rider must wear helmets. Law has to change with the changing times and it was good to see the amendments to give legality to the use of these bikes.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed