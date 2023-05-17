Three feared drowned in Cuyuni River boat collision

A boat captain and his passengers are feared drowned while another captain was rescued with severe injuries, after a collision in the Cuyuni River on Monday. A search is ongoing for the missing persons.
A police report stated that the river mishap occurred between 03:47 hours and 04:30 hours on Monday in the Cuyuni River. The collision involved a 19-foot wooden boat powered by a 75 hp Yamaha outboard engine, operated by Lloyd Obermuller, a 60-year-old labourer of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, and Eteringbang Landing. The other craft was a 17-foot wooden boat powered by a 40 hp Yamaha outboard engine operated by Crees Boyde, a miner (age and address unknown.)