Lesley Benjamin has not been a tenant in Maraj Building since new management took over

Dear Editor,

With reference to the link below and published in yesterday’s 16th May 2023 issue of the Stabroek News, we would like to point out a discrepancy in the article per se which in itself portrays our building in an unfavourable light. In the said article your newspaper published, it stated that one, Lesley Benjamin who has been summoned to appear before the Legal Practitioner’s Committee ‘practices in the Maraj Building at Charlotte and King Street, Lacytown, Georgetown’. This is inaccurate as Lesley Benjamin has not been a tenant in the Maraj Building since the new management took over on the 20th June 2015 as far as we are aware. The management cannot attest to tenancies prior to this date, however, a cursory inspection of previous tenants has yielded nothing to suggest this person has ever been a tenant at the Maraj Building.

Kind regards,

Dev Sharma for

Management of Maraj Building.