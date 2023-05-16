Attorney summoned to appear before Legal Practitioners Committee

Attorney Lesley Benjamin has been summoned before the Legal Practitioners’ Committee (LPC), a committee which was set up to probe complaints against lawyers.

In an advertisement in the Monday May 15 edition of the Stabroek News, a notice from the Registrar of the Supreme Court Sueanna Lovell stated that Benjamin is required to appear before the Committee on June 1st at 2pm following a complaint. Benjamin practices in the Maraj Building at Charlotte and King Street, Lacytown, Georgetown. The complaint was made by Andrew Thomas. According to the notice, which was also addressed in care of Benjamin’s relatives and friends, failure to appear before the 12-member committee at Court of Appeal will result in matter being determined in her absence.