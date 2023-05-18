Corentyne man freed of 2011 `bush cook’ killing

Inderjeet Ramjeet yesterday walked out of the High Court in Berbice a free man after he was found not guilty of the murder of Mahendra Ally in 2011.

In July 2011, Ramjeet known as ‘Cruiso,’ of Lot 662 Topoo, Albion, Corentyne was charged with the murder of Mahendra Ally also known as ‘Strong Man,’ during a ‘bush cook’ at his home village.

However, following a trial for manslaughter before Justice Simone Morris Ramlall at the High Court in Berbice yesterday Ramjeet was freed after a jury returned with a not guilty verdict.