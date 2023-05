Linden woman gets eight years for rape of child

A Linden woman has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for the rape of a child.

Gabriella Allen, 20, had been convicted by a jury back in February for raping a girl, but her sentencing had been deferred for a probation report.

Allen, called ‘Gabby,’ of Buck Hill, Wismar Linden, was charged back in August of 2021, with rape of a child under 16.