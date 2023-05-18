Biker succumbs after Enmore accident

Joshua Woodrosse, an 18-year-old motorcyclist of Linden succumbed to injuries sustained on Monday morning on the Enmore public road after a speeding minibus swerved into him.

Woodrosse, of One Mile Extension, Linden, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital. The driver of the minibus, Rajesh Rajnauth, is in police custody assisting with investigation, a police report stated.

According to the police, the minibus, BWW 2571, owned and driven by Rajnauth, a 48-year-old resident of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, was speeding east along the Enmore Public Road whilst the motorcyclist was riding west along the same road. As both vehicles approached each other, the minibus swerved into the motorcycle’s path causing the rider to lose control.