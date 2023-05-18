A minister is a public officer, in my book

Dear Editor,
The question is what constitutes a minister and public officer? The assumption to public office is to serve the public’s interests faithfully. That makes the office holder servant or officer of the people/public. This mantra has been issued ad nauseam. So how was the office holder not a public officer being paid by the public purse? Does this definition hold true and apply for all ministers or only when charged with an offence this distinction comes into effect? If one runs for public office and is appointed, in whatever capacity, then that is a public officer, a servant of the public regardless of the formal title. The line between the titles is thin and blurred. A minister in my book is a public officer.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed